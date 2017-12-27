Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Louis C. Camilleri sold 108,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $11,811,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) opened at $104.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162,542.69, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.97 and a 1 year high of $123.55.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.11). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.48%.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.
