PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,079.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.52.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 20th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 132.39%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider David Spector sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $326,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $973,313. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/pennymac-mortgage-investment-trust-pmt-position-lifted-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The Company conducts all of its operations, and makes all of its investments, through PennyMac Operating Partnership, L.P. (its Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.