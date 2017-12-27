PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.03

Media coverage about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.743005935653 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE PMT) opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,079.25, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.52.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 132.39%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 20th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, insider David Spector sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $326,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $973,313. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The Company conducts all of its operations, and makes all of its investments, through PennyMac Operating Partnership, L.P. (its Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries.

