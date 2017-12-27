Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on January 15th

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE PPL) traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$45.13. The company had a trading volume of 691,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,093. The stock has a market cap of $22,690.00, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.37. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$39.04 and a twelve month high of C$46.17.
In other news, Director Maureen Howe acquired 2,400 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,192.00. Also, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,790.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $157,461.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.