Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE PPL) traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$45.13. The company had a trading volume of 691,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,093. The stock has a market cap of $22,690.00, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.37. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$39.04 and a twelve month high of C$46.17.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

In other news, Director Maureen Howe acquired 2,400 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,192.00. Also, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,790.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $157,461.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/pembina-pipeline-corp-ppl-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-18-on-january-15th.html.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.89.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.