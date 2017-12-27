Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Alliant Energy worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $125,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $207,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. ( LNT ) opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9,826.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $45.55.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-raises-position-in-alliant-energy-co-lnt.html.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), which serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.