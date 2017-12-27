OxFORD Asset Management LLP Takes $547,000 Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 304,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $731.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of location-based services, consisting of stolen vehicle recovery (SVR), fleet management services and other tracking services. The Company also provides wireless communication products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications.

