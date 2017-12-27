O’Shares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF Announces Special Dividend of $0.00 (OUSM)

O’Shares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0046 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

O’Shares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM) traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. 385,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,263. O’Shares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $27.56.

