Oncobiologics Inc (ONS) VP Elizabeth A. Yamashita Sells 16,170 Shares of Stock

Oncobiologics Inc (NASDAQ:ONS) VP Elizabeth A. Yamashita sold 16,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $18,272.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elizabeth A. Yamashita also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Elizabeth A. Yamashita sold 7,660 shares of Oncobiologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $8,809.00.

Oncobiologics Inc (ONS) opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Oncobiologics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncobiologics stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oncobiologics Inc (NASDAQ:ONS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned about 9.59% of Oncobiologics worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oncobiologics

Oncobiologics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, manufacturing and commercializing biosimilar therapeutics. It is focused on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in the disease areas of immunology and oncology. The Company offers BioSymphony Platform.

