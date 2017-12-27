Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) versus Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ: OCSI) and Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income 0 2 0 0 2.00 Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oaktree Strategic Income presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.93%. Given Oaktree Strategic Income’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oaktree Strategic Income is more favorable than Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport.

Risk & Volatility

Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport does not pay a dividend. Oaktree Strategic Income pays out -253.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income -18.88% 7.20% 3.72% Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income $46.57 million 5.42 -$8.76 million ($0.30) -28.57 Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income beats Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital. The Company invests in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company may also invest in unsecured loans, including subordinated loans, issued by private middle market companies, and senior and subordinated loans issued by public companies and equity investments. The senior loans that the Company targets have final maturities of 4 to 7 years. The Company seeks to invest in senior loans made primarily to private middle market companies. The Company’s investment advisor is Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option. It evaluates returns on an after tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund. Its portfolio of investments include hotels, restaurants and leisure; life sciences tools and services; software; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; technology hardware, storage and peripherals, and personal products, among others. Its investment advisor is Eaton Vance Management and its sub-advisor is Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC.

