Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (JPC) Position Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 0.9% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 11.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE JPC) opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund, formerly Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income; and its secondary objective is total return. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred securities and up to 20% opportunistically over the market cycle in other types of securities, primarily income-oriented securities, such as corporate and taxable municipal debt, and common equity.

