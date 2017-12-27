NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.18 (NUEM)

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:NUEM) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1763 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS NUEM) remained flat at $$28.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.09.

