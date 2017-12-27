Nucor Co. (NUE) EVP Robert J. Stratman Sells 39,037 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Robert J. Stratman sold 39,037 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $2,493,683.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,936,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nucor Co. (NUE) opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,524.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.15%. Nucor’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4,594.6% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23,290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 791.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nucor from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

