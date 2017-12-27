NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (NWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (NWH) traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,131. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.83 and a 52 week high of C$11.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,130.00, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.36.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long‐term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax‐efficient basis.

