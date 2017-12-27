Northpointe Capital LLC Purchases 6,793 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Herndon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2,277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 199,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 190,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $215,419.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Vetr lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.71 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group set a $37.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pfizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 6,750 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,800 shares of company stock worth $1,327,248. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

