Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.80

Northern Technologies International Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $101.64, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.06%. equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth $305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 37.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets environmentally beneficial products and services. The Company’s primary business is corrosion prevention marketed mainly under ZERUST and EXCOR brands (collectively ZERUST). The Company’s segments include ZERUST and Natur-Tec. The Company is engaged in selling its ZERUST products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets.

