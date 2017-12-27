North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Loughlin sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $1,010,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Shrewsberry sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $3,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,050. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Nomura upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $303,088.25, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/north-star-asset-management-inc-raises-stake-in-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.