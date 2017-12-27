NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,590 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.34% of NextEra Energy worth $235,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2,832.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,800,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,147,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,785,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 122.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,479,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,281,000 after acquiring an additional 814,478 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 26.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,724,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,102,000 after acquiring an additional 777,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,214,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE NEE) opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $159.40. The firm has a market cap of $72,440.00, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.9825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 42,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $6,671,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,958 shares in the company, valued at $19,202,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,372 shares of company stock worth $11,517,071. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

