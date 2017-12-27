Nexgen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,265,892 shares, an increase of 0.8% from the November 30th total of 8,196,488 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,819 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nexgen Energy (NXE) traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. 296,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.72 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.00. Nexgen Energy has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/nexgen-energy-ltd-nxe-short-interest-update-2.html.

Nexgen Energy Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 (the Fund) is a closed-ended fund. The Fund seeks to provide monthly tax-free income, portfolio diversification and after tax total returns. The fund’s investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Arizona income tax and to enhance portfolio value.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexgen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexgen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.