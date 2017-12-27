Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) will report sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Newmont Mining posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Mining will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmont Mining.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. FBR & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $36,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $46,687.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $830,861 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 71,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Mining (NYSE NEM) opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $19,690.78, a PE ratio of 250.47 and a beta of 0.10. Newmont Mining has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $39.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

