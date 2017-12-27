New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.03 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,406 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of UMB Financial worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,019,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $62.27 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,680.00, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.76 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Christian R. Swett sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $136,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Macke sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $100,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.03 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-has-4-03-million-holdings-in-umb-financial-corp-umbf.html.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation is a diversified financial holding company. The Company supplies banking services, institutional investment management, asset servicing and payment solutions to its customers in the United States and around the globe. The Company’s segments include Bank, which provides a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government and correspondent bank customers through the Company’s branches, call center, Internet banking and automated teller machine network; Institutional Investment Management, which provides equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets, and Asset Servicing, which provides services to the asset management industry, supporting a range of investment products, including mutual funds, alternative investments and managed accounts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.