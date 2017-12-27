New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Vetr downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.68 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.24.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. ( NYSE:IBM ) opened at $152.83 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corp. has a 52 week low of $139.13 and a 52 week high of $182.79. The company has a market cap of $141,490.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corp. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.08%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

