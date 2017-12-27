Nevsun Resources (NSU) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.89. Approximately 257,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 657,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSU. Eight Capital raised shares of Nevsun Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nevsun Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Nevsun Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Nevsun Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevsun Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.31.

The firm has a market cap of $873.12, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from Nevsun Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nevsun Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.82%.

In other news, Director David Smith bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,785.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevsun Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevsun Resources by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nevsun Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 523,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Nevsun Resources by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 42,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevsun Resources by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 213,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 63,185 shares in the last quarter.

Nevsun Resources Company Profile

Nevsun Resources Ltd. is a base metals company. The Company’s two principal properties are the Timok Project in Serbia, which hosts the copper-gold Cukaru Peki deposit on the Brestovac-Metovnica Exploration Permit (the B-M Permit) and the Bisha Property in Eritrea, which hosts the copper-zinc-gold Bisha deposit and includes satellite volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS) deposits at Harena, Northwest, Hambok and Asheli.

