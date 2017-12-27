Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4,585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,445,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,707 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,309,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,142,000 after acquiring an additional 600,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,104,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,656,390,000 after acquiring an additional 561,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,325,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $728,314,000 after acquiring an additional 450,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 28.8% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,906,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,434,000 after buying an additional 426,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at $319.78 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $244.28 and a fifty-two week high of $348.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $67,440.00, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $317.36 per share, for a total transaction of $9,520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,803.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.13.

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

