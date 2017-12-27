Nationwide Fund Advisors Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $287,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $871,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 76.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,237.19.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 391,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,103.53, for a total transaction of $431,601,618.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,891,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,162,593,058.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.38, for a total transaction of $2,233,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,338 shares of company stock valued at $444,391,701. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) opened at $1,176.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $563,000.00, a PE ratio of 297.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $747.70 and a 12 month high of $1,213.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

