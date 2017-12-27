Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $45.36 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AbbVie to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

AbbVie Inc ( NYSE ABBV ) opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $156,785.38, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 153.80%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 218,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $20,512,323.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 492,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $589,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,375 shares of company stock valued at $47,827,450. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

