MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from MTGE Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

MTGE Investment (NASDAQ MTGE) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 469,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,239. The company has a market capitalization of $856.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.46. MTGE Investment has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.36 million. MTGE Investment had a net margin of 89.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

MTGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of MTGE Investment in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on MTGE Investment from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MTGE Investment Company Profile

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

