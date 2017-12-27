Mobile Mini (MINI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

MINI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ MINI) traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,731. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,540.00, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.34.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $136.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell sold 4,000 shares of Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $144,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MINI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,145,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,741,000 after buying an additional 62,522 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,311,000 after buying an additional 282,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,839,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after buying an additional 434,522 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,330,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,823,000 after buying an additional 464,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,494,000 after buying an additional 176,510 shares in the last quarter.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc is a provider of portable storage solutions. The Company, through its subsidiary, Evergreen Tank Solutions, Inc (ETS), is a provider of specialty containment solutions in the United States. The Company manages its business as two portable storage solutions business segments, North America and the U.K., and one specialty containment business segment.

