Midcoast Energy Partners (MEP) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Headlines about Midcoast Energy Partners (NYSE:MEP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Midcoast Energy Partners earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.1619834087659 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Midcoast Energy Partners (NYSE MEP) opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Midcoast Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.45.

About Midcoast Energy Partners

Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. (MEP) is a limited partnership company that is engaged in the natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) midstream business. It operates through two segments: Gathering, Processing and Transportation, and Logistics and Marketing. It also provides marketing services of natural gas and NGLs to wholesale customers.

