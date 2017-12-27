Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Stake Lowered by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the second quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. now owns 643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 300.0% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners boosted its position in Microsoft by 65.6% during the second quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 1,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 23.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opera Trading Capital boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,522.0% during the second quarter. Opera Trading Capital now owns 2,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Vetr cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.87.

Shares of Microsoft Co. ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $659,674.63, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 24.56%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,261,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,496,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,759,420 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

