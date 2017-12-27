McDonald's Co. (MCD) Shares Bought by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in McDonald's were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in McDonald's in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 0.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald's by 75.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in McDonald's in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Easterbrook sold 171,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $28,879,840.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,632.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,327,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nomura set a $180.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on McDonald's from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.62.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136,653.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $175.78.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The fast-food giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 216.45% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

