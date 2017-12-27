MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of MAXIMUS worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 718.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,211,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $138,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,521 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,767,000 after purchasing an additional 438,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 13.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,514,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,667,000 after purchasing an additional 413,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Global Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4,650.00, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.68%.

In related news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $96,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 3,900 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $249,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,895 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MAXIMUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services agencies. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, Health Services and Human Services. The U.S. Federal Services segment provides BPS and program management for large government programs, independent health review and appeals services for both the United States Federal Government, and state-based programs and technology solutions for civilian federal programs.

