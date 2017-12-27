Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Position Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,231,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,241 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Mastercard worth $173,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1,365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE MA) opened at $151.28 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.98 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $159,700.00, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 38.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.59.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $856,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $712,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,567.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

