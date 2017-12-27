Manulife Financial (MFC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Manulife Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2175271195928 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:
Manulife Financial (NYSE MFC) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,186. The firm has a market cap of $41,555.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.69.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.
