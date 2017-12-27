Manulife Financial (MFC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Manulife Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2175271195928 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Manulife Financial (NYSE MFC) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,186. The firm has a market cap of $41,555.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

