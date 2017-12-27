Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 875 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.7% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. ( NYSE:HON ) opened at $153.76 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $116,162.83, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.15%.

Honeywell International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,897,298.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $194,432.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,932.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 875 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/lyell-wealth-management-lp-purchases-875-shares-of-honeywell-international-inc-hon.html.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.