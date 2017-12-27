Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1,757.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,377,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,045,875,000 after acquiring an additional 58,073,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,694,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,153 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1,457.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,787,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $293,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,871,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,250,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $269,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,392 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe's Companies news, insider Nelson B. Peace sold 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $268,830.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( LOW ) opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.49 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75,665.87, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 66.27% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.66.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

