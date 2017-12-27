LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of LogMeIn worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in LogMeIn by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOGM. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised LogMeIn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

Shares of LogMeIn Inc ( NASDAQ LOGM ) opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $90.35 and a 12-month high of $129.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,010.00, a PE ratio of 1,038.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 216.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Battles sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $135,672.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based service offerings, which helps people and businesses to connect to their workplace, colleagues and customers. The Company’s core cloud-based services are categorized into four business lines: Communications and Collaboration; Engagement and Support; Identity and Access, and Additional Service Offerings.

