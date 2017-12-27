LKQ (LKQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fluctuating prices of fuel, scrap metal and other commodities besides frequent acquisitions might lead to rising costs for LKQ Corp., thereby hampering its financials. LKQ Corp’s gross margins are under pressure due to its recent acquisitions. However, LKQ Corp has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the last three months. The company's earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the third quarter. Compared with the year-ago figures, the company’s earnings per share were in line, whereas the revenues were higher. The company expects positive growth in organic sales in fiscal 2017.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LKQ. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wellington Shields lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of LKQ ( LKQ ) traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 565,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,105. LKQ has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $12,600.00, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Victor M. Casini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $920,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 213,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $300,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,730.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,025. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 380,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after buying an additional 65,065 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,416,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

