Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 1,465 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 1,465 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $11,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 856 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $6,873.68.

On Thursday, December 14th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,209 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $125,778.43.

Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.66. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 12.1% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth $481,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc (Lifeway) is engaged in the manufacturing of probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. The Company is engaged in the sale of fermented dairy products, which are produced and are sold to consumers through a network of distributors and retailers in the United States.

