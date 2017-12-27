Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LBRDA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ LBRDA) opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $70.45 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The company has a market cap of $15,464.10, a PE ratio of 849.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 142.91%. equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $4,199,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $811,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,294,249. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

