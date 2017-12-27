Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.42

News articles about Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 46.1871357334854 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund seeks total investment return comprising long-term capital appreciation and current income through investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. It allocates its portfolio assets on an approximately equal basis among several independent investment management organizations having various investment styles recommended and monitored by its investment advisor.

