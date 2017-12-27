Legg Mason ETF Investment Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (LVHE)

Legg Mason ETF Investment Trust (BATS:LVHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2983 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of Legg Mason ETF Investment Trust (LVHE) traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. Legg Mason ETF Investment Trust has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $28.91.

