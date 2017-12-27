Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,600 Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 53.4% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 22.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,969,000 after buying an additional 600,207 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth about $2,530,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,933,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,587,000 after buying an additional 1,031,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,706,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd ( NYSE:IBN ) opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $31,361.89, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.

