Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 4,176 Shares of Fabrinet (FN)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.20% of Fabrinet worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 14.1% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other Fabrinet news, insider David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $1,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,993.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet ( FN ) opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,099.47, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $46.50 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/legal-general-group-plc-purchases-4176-shares-of-fabrinet-fn.html.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.