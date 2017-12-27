Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,001 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 231,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 38,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,684,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 169,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 555,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 126,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,114,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 95,079 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ NYMT) opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 71.04 and a quick ratio of 71.04. New York Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $700.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $6.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-trims-holdings-in-new-york-mortgage-trust-inc-nymt.html.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. The Company’s investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities, preferred equity and joint venture equity investments in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties, equity and debt securities issued by entities that invest in residential and commercial real estate and agency RMBS.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.