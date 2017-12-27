Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $458,000 Position in Global X Lithium ETF (LIT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X Lithium ETF worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium ETF during the third quarter worth $11,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Global X Lithium ETF during the third quarter worth $5,911,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

