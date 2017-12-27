Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $4.60 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,502,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,939,000 after buying an additional 3,662,302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 471.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $258,077,000 after buying an additional 2,718,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,985,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,480,577,000 after buying an additional 1,926,108 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,846,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,727,932,000 after buying an additional 1,824,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $184,324.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,878.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ WBA) opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72,008.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmacy operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

