Kirby (KEX) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

News headlines about Kirby (NYSE:KEX) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kirby earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 47.1387936420802 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.
Shares of Kirby (KEX) traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,074. The company has a market cap of $4,142.97, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kirby has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $74.50.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $541.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.54 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 5.32%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
Kirby Company Profile
Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services.
