Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Holdings Raised by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Kimberly Clark worth $45,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $109.67 and a 52 week high of $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $42,630.00, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 666.97%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $131.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/kimberly-clark-corp-kmb-holdings-raised-by-alps-advisors-inc.html.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.