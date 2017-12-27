KeyCorp Weighs in on Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2017 Earnings (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.11. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $609.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.31 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.21.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.59. 648,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $127.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22,800.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,984.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

