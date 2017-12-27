Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund (KYE) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.31

Press coverage about Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund (NYSE:KYE) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.775637845244 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund (NYSE:KYE) opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $377.69, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to obtain a high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund intends to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of companies in the energy sector, which focuses on securities of energy companies.

